Kawhi Leonard Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors

Sep 21, 2026, 9:32 PM ET

The Charlotte Hornets have signed guard DJ Armstrong, the team announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed, though Armstrong signed with the Greensboro Swarm in August and appears headed toward a G-League role. The son of former NBA guard Darrell Armstrong averaged 13.3 points at UMBC last season while leading the America East in three-point percentage at 41.9 percent and threes per game at 2.7. He also earned conference tournament MVP honors after scoring 33 points with seven triples in the title game. Armstrong's shooting gives him something to build on in Greensboro, but he'll need to earn a real role in Charlotte before he becomes relevant for fantasy.