Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet

Sep 22, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Florida State's defense has an easy matchup in Week 4 against Central Arkansas, but can we trust them? The Seminoles opened up their season with two ranked opponents: SMU and Alabama. In their matchup with SMU, the defense performed relatively well, scoring 8 fantasy points on four forced turnovers. However, in Week 3 against the Crimson Tide, they allowed 50 points and finished the game with negative three fantasy points. On a positive note, the team plays Central Arkansas in Week 4, which gives up the most fantasy points to opposing defenses in college football. Yahoo has the Seminoles projected for 12.55 fantasy points and ranks them as the week's seventh-best defense. RotoBaller listed them as one of the best streaming options for Week 4, as they are still available in 96% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy owners should prioritize picking them up for this week.