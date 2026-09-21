Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
Sep 21, 2026, 1:10 PM ETNebraska running back Jamal Rule has done enough through three games to move beyond speculative waiver-wire territory. The freshman ran 15 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota, giving him 329 rushing yards and five scores on 38 carries this season. He has also caught four passes for 82 yards and another touchdown. Rule remains available in nearly half of Yahoo leagues despite producing in every game so far. Nebraska opens Big Ten play at Michigan State, which just allowed Notre Dame to rush for 161 yards. Rule has already earned weekly lineup consideration and should be treated as a must-add anywhere he is still sitting on waivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ETTexas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Sam Houston, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Carter missed the Oregon State game with a sprained foot before returning Friday against Houston, when he caught two passes for 34 yards in the Red Raiders' 28-26 win. He had also played in the season opener, finishing with three catches for 28 yards against Abilene Christian. Carter caught 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns last season, so his status remains important for CFF managers at a thin position. Even if he is active Saturday, the lingering foot issue makes his workload difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:50 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita put himself squarely into the waiver-wire conversation Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 30-yard rushing score against Northern Illinois. He now has 834 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games, with two more scores on the ground. Despite that production, RotoBaller noted that Fifita is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues. Washington State is next after allowing Avery Johnson to throw three touchdown passes and Demond Williams Jr. to finish with 268 passing yards earlier this season. Fifita does not offer the rushing floor of some other waiver quarterbacks, but his efficiency and touchdown production make him a priority pickup who is worth holding beyond a one-week stream.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:41 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has moved well beyond streamer territory after accounting for all five Mountaineer touchdowns in Saturday's 38-27 win over Virginia. Hawkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 190 yards and two scores, then added 123 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He now has 477 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 322 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games without throwing an interception. RotoBaller already had Hawkins as a top-10 quarterback entering Week 3, yet he remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues. Oklahoma State visits Morgantown next, but the rushing volume is what makes Hawkins such an appealing long-term play. He should be treated as a must-add and weekly CFF starter anywhere he is still available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:31 PM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell made a strong case for a permanent spot on CFF rosters Saturday, completing 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 rushing yards and another score in a 50-36 win over Florida State. The 57-yard touchdown run was another reminder that his fantasy value is not tied only to the passing game after he also rushed for 86 yards and a score against East Carolina. Russell now has 764 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 133 rushing yards and two rushing scores through three starts. South Carolina is next after allowing Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor to throw for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Russell should be viewed as a priority waiver pickup and long-term hold rather than a one-week streamer where he remains available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:21 PM ETAlabama running back AK Dear (leg) and wide receiver Noah Rogers (knee) will both be available Saturday against South Carolina, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Monday. Neither has played this season, though both dressed and warmed up before the Crimson Tide's win over Florida State. Dear has been out since suffering a lower-leg injury during Alabama's first fall scrimmage. He rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as a freshman last season. Rogers has been working back from the knee injury he suffered during A-Day in April after transferring from NC State, where he caught 33 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Both now have a chance to make their Alabama season debuts, though their initial workloads remain unclear.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
DeSean Bishop Expected to Play Against Texas
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop (hip) is expected to play Saturday against Texas, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Bishop suffered a hip injury in the Vols' 42-9 win over Kennesaw State, returned for two carries in the third quarter, then did not play again. He finished with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Bishop has rushed for 286 yards and four scores on 43 attempts through three games, including 147 yards and two touchdowns at Georgia Tech. His expected return is important for Tennessee's SEC opener, though Daune Morris has earned continued work after rushing for 214 yards over the past two games. How much Bishop handles against the Longhorns is still worth watching coming off the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 5:20 AM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green left the game vs. No. 8 Mississippi in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 24. Green needed help to get off the field and was spotted on the LSU sideline in street clothes and on crutches later in the fourth quarter. Green led LSU with 60 receiving yards before he departed the game. Green appeared to injure his knee after being tackled on a 19-yard gain. No more news was given by LSU. Green should be considered questionable for LSU's game vs. Texas A&M next Saturday night. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel on X
Kewan Lacy's X-Rays Negative After Leaving Game vs. LSU
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 5:10 AM ETMississippi coach Pete Golding confirmed that X-rays on running back Kewan Lacy's shoulder were negative after he left the game in the third quarter. He told reporters that they had extra padding put on Lacy's shoulder, and he could have returned to the game if they had needed him. Lacy ran nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown before his departure. Freshman RB JT Lindsey finished the game for the Rebels. Lacy is expected to be fine for Mississippi's game at Florida next Saturday afternoon.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: Brad Logan on X
Purdue's Xavier Townsend Has Big Game In Loss To UCLA
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 5:00 AM ETPurdue hasn't been good so far this season, but that doesn't mean that all of their players are fantasy busts. Iowa State wide receiver transfer Xavier Townsend caught six passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue's 52-38 loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Townsend already had 19 receptions in three games for 267 yards and those two scores. He holds more value in PPR leagues, but Townsend has emerged as Purdue's top target. Purdue averages 36 pass attempts per game, so Townsend's volume shouldn't decrease if you need WR help.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Throws Four TD Passes In Win Over Northern Illinois
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:53 AM ETArizona senior quarterback Noah Fifita completed 31 of his 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-17 win over Northern Illinois. Fifita also added another rushing touchdown. Fifita is only rostered in 7% of Yahoo! leagues, but has seven passing touchdowns and two more on the ground in three games this year. The experienced quarterback makes few mistakes and is a reliable touchdown source if you need QB help.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jamal Rule Scores Two More Touchdowns In Win Vs. North Dakota
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:49 AM ETNebraska freshman running back Jamal Rule continued to shine on Saturday night with 119 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-7 win over North Dakota. Rule, the true freshman from Charlotte, has rushed for 329 yards and five touchdowns in Nebraska's three games. He also has another receiving touchdown. Rule is still available in nearly half of Yahoo! college fantasy leagues and is averaging two touchdowns per game. He is worth adding if you need RB help.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Wisconsin's Colton Joseph Erupts For Four Touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:44 AM ETOld Dominion quarterback transfer Colton Joseph had pedestrian numbers in his first two starts for the Badgers, but on Saturday, he showed what all of the offseason fuss was about. Joseph completed 23-of-33 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Wisconsin with 46 rushing yards and added another touchdown. Joseph ran for 13 touchdowns with Old Dominion last year and had 11 in 2024. He is a sneaky source of extra touchdowns if you are looking for quarterback help. He ran for 1,007 yards in 2025 while passing for 2,624 yards.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Iowa State's Aiden Flora Has Career Day vs. Bowling Green
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:40 AM ETIowa State hasn't had much production from their RB room so far this year. Cameron Pettaway was the starter in Week 1, but he has struggled. Redshirt sophomore Aiden Flora, one of the few holdovers at Iowa State, took the job and literally ran with it in the Week 3 win over Bowling Green. Flora had just 41 career carries for 245 yards coming into the game. He carried 12 times for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 55-7 win over Bowling Green. If you need running back help, Flora is a solid add since he also returns kicks for the Cyclones. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Scores Five Touchdowns In Upset Win
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:33 AM ETOklahoma quarterback transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. had the best game of his career on Saturday against No. 25 Virginia. Hawkins completed 10-of-17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 18 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns in West Virginia's 38-27 win over Virginia in Charlotte. Hawkins has accounted for five passing and six rushing touchdowns so far this season in West Virginia's 3-0 start, yet he is still available in 95% of Yahoo! leagues. Don't let Hawkins get away in your waiver claims this week if you need quarterback help.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Hank Brown Has Perfect Passing Day In Rout Of Northern Iowa
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:27 AM ETQuarterback has been a sore spot for Iowa since Chuck Long graduated in 1985. Senior quarterback Hank Brown had a perfect afternoon for Iowa in the Hawkeyes' 55-0 rout of Northern Iowa. Brown completed all 12 of his passing attempts for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown took over for Jeremy Hecklinski in the second half of the first game and hasn't looked back. He doesn't have a lot of fantasy value right now, but this is a situation worth monitoring if you are desperate for a quarterback in your college fantasy leagues. Brown has also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown this year. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Braden Pegan Scores Twice Against His Former Team
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 4:20 AM ETUtah State wide receiver transfer Braden Pegan saved his best game of the season for his former team. The Utah wideout caught eight passes for 122 yards and two scores in Utah's 33-0 shutout over Utah State in the Battle of the Brothers. Pegan led Utah State in receiving yards in 2025. He had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in his first two games for Utah. Pegan has 10 more receptions than any other Utah WR. He's worth a look in your fantasy leagues if you need receiver help.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
SMU's Kendrick Raphael Rumbles for Three TDs vs. Louisville
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 3:34 AM ETCal running back transfer Kendrick Raphael carried the ball only 15 times in SMU's first two games of the season for 78 yards and one touchdown. The senior RB had a career day in SMU's loss to Louisville, setting a career high with 197 yards and tying a career best with three touchdowns. Raphael also caught two passes in SMU's 41-31 loss at Louisville. Raphael may have been dropped in your league because of the slow start. Now is the time to check the waiver wire. Raphael could be the pickup that salvages your fantasy season. This should be a sign of things to come.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Traylon Ray Comes Up Big For Mississippi vs. LSU
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 3:24 AM ETWest Virginia wide receiver transfer Traylon Ray was used sparingly in Mississippi's first two games of the season. The junior only mustered four receptions for 56 yards. He was a key part of Mississippi's 32-24 win over LSU on Saturday night. Ray caught a team-high seven passes for 115 yards and a score. Deuce Alexander is still the WR1 on this team, and TE Caleb Odom gets more targets than most TEs, but this could signify Ray ascending to WR2 over Horatio Fields (five receptions) and Johntay Cook II (one catch). Ray is worth an add in deeper leagues and is one to keep an eye on in Mississippi's next game.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Micah Gilbert Has Career Game vs. Michigan State
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 20, 2026, 3:17 AM ETNotre Dame WR Micah Gilbert enters the Week 3 matchup against Michigan State with 14 career receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Gilbert hauled in eight passes for 170 yards in Notre Dame's 27-10 victory over the Spartans. Coming into this game, no Notre Dame receiver had more than eight receptions, and only Jordan Faison had over 100 receiving yards on the season. Gilbert had five catches for 81 yards in the first two games of the season. This was Notre Dame's first real test of the season, and Gilbert was easily CJ Carr's favorite target. He's worth a look if you are thin at WR in your fantasy leagues.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 19, 2026, 11:17 AM ETClemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (elbow) is not expected to play on Saturday as the Tigers take on North Carolina in a conference matchup. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Vizzina is dealing with an elbow injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which will likely cause him to be sidelined in Week 3. The Tigers' quarterback recorded four completions for 19 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception before exiting last week's game against Georgia Southern. With Vizzina sidelined, freshman Tait Reynolds will be called on to start the first game of his career. Reynolds is RotoBaller's 68th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Tar Heels.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel/ESPN