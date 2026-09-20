Joan Beringer Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Sep 20, 2026, 9:36 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer is positioned for a larger role behind Rudy Gobert after Naz Reid was traded to Charlotte. Head coach Chris Finch told Britt Robson of MinnPost that the 19-year-old still needs to control his aggressiveness and avoid taking himself out of plays. Beringer averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 7.9 minutes as a rookie but flashed more upside in the G-League, posting 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The opportunity is there for more minutes, though Finch's comments suggest his workload could fluctuate while he adjusts to a bigger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Britt Robson
More Recent News
Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:29 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Vit Krejci will enter training camp as a contender for the backup wing role, according to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. The 26-year-old's contract is only partially guaranteed until opening night, adding some stakes to the competition. Krejci shot 42.3 percent from three across 46 games with Atlanta last season before slipping to 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 19.2 minutes after joining Portland. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara remain established ahead of him, but Krejci's shooting and playmaking could earn him a place in the rotation. For fantasy purposes, Krejci needs to rediscover the three-point shooting he showed in Atlanta before he can become a reliable option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joe Freeman
Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:22 PM ETFree-agent center Dwight Powell is expected to receive a formal training camp invitation from the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The 35-year-old joined the Kyrie Irving-led minicamp in Los Angeles this week after averaging 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.3 minutes across 63 games last season. Dallas already has 15 players on standard contracts, leaving Powell without a clear path to the opening-night roster. The Mavericks also have Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama (knee), Moussa Cisse, and rookie Morez Johnson Jr. in the frontcourt, while Dereck Lively II (foot) works back from surgery. Powell carries little fantasy appeal, while Lively's recovery is the bigger situation to watch in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Dorian Finney-Smith Could be Headed to Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:14 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has surfaced in trade talks with Atlanta, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included a deal involving Buddy Hield. Finney-Smith joined Charlotte from Houston in July after averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 37 games while shooting 27.0 percent from three last season. His $13.3 million salary for 2027-28 is non-guaranteed, giving Atlanta added flexibility if a deal comes together. Still, a move to Atlanta would drop Finney-Smith into a crowded perimeter rotation featuring Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort, and Aaron Wiggins, limiting his chances of carving out a meaningful fantasy role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Buddy Hield Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:02 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard/forward Buddy Hield has surfaced in on-and-off trade talks with the Charlotte Hornets, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting that discussions have included Dorian Finney-Smith. Hield averaged 7.6 points in 16.1 minutes across 51 games last season while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from three. He barely featured after arriving in Atlanta, and the additions of Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins add more competition for perimeter minutes. Charlotte is crowded on the wing as well, with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Liam McNeeley among the options. A trade alone would not revive Hield's fantasy value; he still needs a steady rotation role and a bounce-back shooting season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:48 AM ETThe Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Jose Calderon to assistant general manager, the team announced Friday. Calderon rejoined the organization as a special adviser in 2022 and moves up alongside Brandon Weems, who was promoted to general manager. The former NBA guard also helped develop The Embassy in Andalusia, where Cleveland will hold training camp from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5. While the front-office move carries no direct fantasy impact, camp should offer a clearer look at Peyton Watson's fit. Watson averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds with Denver last season and is set to join Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland's starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:25 AM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (wrist) is at 80 to 85 percent in his recovery from July surgery and is expected to have no restrictions when training camp opens Sept. 29, ESPN's Vincent Goodwill reports. Brunson is back to basketball activities and no longer wearing a brace after playing through the injury during New York's title run. The reigning Finals MVP averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists across 74 regular-season games before putting up 32.6 points per game against San Antonio. The positive update eases most fantasy concerns, though his shooting touch is worth monitoring early after surgery on his left wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Vincent Goodwill
Chase Ross Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Chase Ross to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, making official the Exhibit 10 agreement he reached in June. Ross averaged just 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across four Summer League appearances but was far more productive at Marquette, posting 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals while earning Big East All-Defensive honors. With Arthur Kaluma, Chris Manon, and AK Okereke holding the Lakers' three two-way spots, Ross is likely headed for a developmental role with Coachella Valley, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:09 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Meechie Johnson to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, with Law Murray of The Athletic reporting that it is an Exhibit 10 deal. The 23-year-old went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes across 32 starts for South Carolina. Johnson later averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists across five Summer League appearances with Miami. The Lakers own his G-League rights, making the Coachella Valley Lakers a realistic destination if he is waived. With Los Angeles already facing a roster crunch, Johnson is unlikely to see enough NBA minutes to carry fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:01 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors signed guard Obi Agbim to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Baylor after averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 33 starts last season. Agbim led the Bears with 78 made threes after shooting 43.7 percent from deep at Wyoming the previous year. His shooting gives him a useful skill to bring into camp, but a regular NBA role remains a long shot. Agbim is expected to continue his development with the Santa Cruz Warriors, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:35 AM ETThe San Antonio Spurs signed guard Jayden Nunn to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia, bringing their roster to 19 players. The former Baylor guard spent last season with the Austin Spurs, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes across 47 games while shooting 40.1 percent from three. Nunn was quieter during Summer League, posting 3.9 points in 14.8 minutes across seven appearances. San Antonio owns his G-League rights, making another stint in Austin a realistic outcome. With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper ahead of him, Nunn is unlikely to get enough minutes to make a fantasy impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors have signed forward Elias Ralph on a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The deal likely includes Exhibit 10 language, which would earn Ralph a bonus if he is waived and spends at least 60 days in Santa Cruz. The 6-foot-7 Canadian spent Summer League with Sacramento after working out for Golden State before the draft. At Pacific last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from deep. That profile fits a need. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) facing extended recoveries, the Warriors are thin on the wing and have leaned toward combo forwards like Alex Toohey in camp. Ralph is a long shot for rotation minutes, but a strong camp could push him into the two-way conversation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Nick Boyd Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:20 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors have signed guard Nick Boyd to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Boyd initially agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal after going undrafted in June following a strong final season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors. The 25-year-old flashed his playmaking with a 10-assist game during the California Classic but shot just 22.2 percent from three across seven Summer League appearances. With Golden State's 15-man roster filled and LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons occupying two-way spots, Boyd will likely need to compete for the final two-way opening or continue his development with Santa Cruz.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:12 AM ETThe Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Jake Stephens, the team announced Thursday, filling the final spot on their 21-man offseason roster. The 26-year-old spent last season with KK Split in Croatia, averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.1 minutes across 61 games while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Stephens faces a crowded path to NBA minutes with Myles Turner, Kel'el Ware, and Jericho Sims already in Milwaukee's frontcourt, while John Butler Jr. is also in camp. Stephens carries little fantasy appeal and appears more likely to wind up with the Wisconsin Herd than secure a regular-season role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:02 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Anton Watson to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The 25-year-old also went through camp with Los Angeles last year before being waived ahead of the regular season. Watson spent 2025-26 with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.2 minutes across 50 games. Los Angeles already has 16 guaranteed contracts and all three two-way spots filled, leaving Watson with a difficult path to the NBA roster. Another stint with the Lakers' G League affiliate, now the Coachella Valley Lakers, looks more realistic and keeps him off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:40 PM ETThe Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting Brandon Weems to general manager under president of basketball operations Koby Altman, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Weems replaces Mike Gansey, who left in May to become Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, after serving as Cleveland's assistant GM since 2022. The promotion maintains continuity after an offseason that reshaped much of the Cavaliers' supporting cast. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is one of the most notable additions and projects as the fifth starter alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals with Denver last season, giving him fantasy appeal if his defensive production carries over into a steady role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Pelle Larsson Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:33 PM ETMiami Heat guard Pelle Larsson has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with a mutual option for 2030-31, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal keeps the 25-year-old out of restricted free agency next summer after he averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.4 minutes across 70 games, including 54 starts. Larsson shot an efficient 49.6 percent from the field but just 32.3 percent from three. Miami added Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to provide more shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, creating more competition for perimeter minutes. Larsson's playmaking and efficiency should keep him involved, but a crowded rotation could limit another jump in fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Ausar Thompson Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:25 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The fully guaranteed deal follows a season in which Thompson earned All-Defensive First Team honors and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The 23-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks across 73 games while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. His 6-for-24 mark from three and 57.1 percent free-throw shooting remain fantasy concerns, but Thompson's elite steals production gives him considerable value even without much scoring. More minutes would only raise his defensive-stat ceiling.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:17 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets are signing forward Cam Whitmore to a two-way contract. The 22-year-old has already joined the team for workouts after Cleveland waived him following an August multi-team trade. Whitmore averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a blood clot in his right shoulder ended his year. He posted 12.3 points per game as a Houston rookie, so the scoring upside is there. DeMar DeRozan gives Denver a proven second-unit scorer, leaving Whitmore to fight for spot minutes. He is worth monitoring but needs a regular rotation role before carrying fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Keyonte George Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George has agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale extension, ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon report. The deal includes no player or team options. The 22-year-old earned the payday after averaging career highs of 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals across 54 games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three, and 89.2 percent at the line. His usage could take a hit with No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson joining Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ace Bailey, but George's playmaking and strong free-throw shooting should help preserve his fantasy value even if his scoring dips.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:46 AM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard/forward Jules Bernard to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. It marks his third deal with Minnesota in less than a year after a camp stint last fall and a brief two-way contract in February. Bernard averaged 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals across 45 games with the Iowa Wolves last season. With LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, and Terrence Shannon Jr. already in the backcourt, Bernard faces a difficult path to NBA minutes. Another stint in Iowa remains the likeliest outcome, leaving him off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia