Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?

Sep 14, 2026, 2:47 PM ET

Brad Keselowski was one of the main drivers in contention for the win during most of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Keselowski started from deeper in the pack in the 23rd position, but climbed up through the pack over the course of the race. By the end of the first stage, Keselowski made it up to 10th and scored one stage point. During the stage break, Keselowski stayed off of pit road and gained the lead as others went to pit for tires and fuel. Keselowski led the race until he went to pit road during a lap 66 caution, but continued to run inside the top five through the rest of the stage. He finished the second stage in third, gaining eight more stage points. Keselowski continued to run well through the final stage and even obtained the lead midway through the stage after a caution on lap 155. After more cautions and restarts, Keselowski led the field on older tires on a lap 206 restart. Despite holding strong, the older tires caused Keselowski to lose the lead for good on lap 221 and kept losing positions through the rest of the race, finishing 12th. Keselowski is 18th in the Cup Series standings after 28 races this season despite his third top-15 finish in now four races.