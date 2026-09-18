Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3

Sep 17, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

According to On'3 Pete Nakos, there is still no timetable for Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) to return to practice or game action. After suffering a gunshot wound this offseason, the recent hope had been that he could return by mid-October, but the team continues to work with him, and his status is still up in the air. Hardy has been one of the best running backs in college football since his freshman season at ULM, totaling 493 carries, 3,000 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns across 25 games with the Warhawks and Tigers. In his absence, Jamal Roberts has been in the RB1 role, rushing 41 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Xai'Shaun Edwards has also been involved, handling 19 touches for 104 yards and one score through the first two weeks of the season. It remains to be seen if and when Hardy will play in 2026.