Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Logan Webb down for the year, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. It has been a rough season for Webb in 2026, with his season starting early while playing for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star came into his start in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival San Diego Padres with a 4.10 ERA (3.46 FIP), 1.15 WHIP, and 127:40 K:BB in 155 2/3 innings over his 26 starts, and he allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings in a loss to drop his record on the year to 8-8. It might be time for Webb to call it a season, as he nearly has a 10.00 ERA in his last five starts down the stretch. It might not make sense to throw Webb out there again with the Giants eliminated from the playoffs already. Fantasy managers still playing for a championship might have already jumped ship. In addition to the long year in 2026, Webb went over the 200-inning mark in his previous three seasons in San Francisco.
Source: NBC Sports - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports - Alex Pavlovic