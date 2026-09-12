Justin Steele to Throw Bullpen on Sunday
Justin Steele (elbow) is set to throw a bullpen in Chicago in front of the team's pitching coaches on Sunday. This will give the team a chance to get a good, hard look at the 31-year-old as he continues to work hard toward returning to the mound for the Cubs in 2026. From there, it has been decided that he will throw at least one more outing for Triple-A Iowa, at which time a decision will likely be made regarding what lies ahead. Over three rehab appearances thus far, Steele has thrown 5.2 innings while allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. The good news is that he has recorded six strikeouts and has not walked any batters, backing the fact that he is still working through some rust. If and when he does return this year, it will be as a reliever, as there is not enough time for him to build himself back up to a starter's workload. As such, his fantasy value is minimal.
Source: Jared Wyllys
Source: Jared Wyllys