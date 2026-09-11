Clarke Schmidt to Make Final Rehab Appearance on Saturday
Clarke Schmidt (elbow) will make one final rehab appearance on Saturday before rejoining the team. Assuming everything goes well, Schmidt will be back in the Bronx to help down the stretch of the season. Schmidt hasn't pitched at all in the big leagues this season after he underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July. He has made four rehab appearances, allowing three runs while striking out eight batters across 5.2 innings. The Yankees don't have time to build up his workload, so Schmidt will be used in a bullpen role for the rest of the season. With that being said, Schmidt won't offer much fantasy value out of the bullpen, but he figures to rejoin the starting rotation next season.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips