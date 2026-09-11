Corbin Carroll Ready to Rock on Friday Night
Corbin Carroll (back) has returned to the team's starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers and left-hander MacKenzie Gore, starting in right field and batting fifth, per MLB.com. As expected, Carroll is back in action after missing the last two games with discomfort in his lower back. After testing on Thursday, the D-backs deemed Carroll good to go to play this weekend at Chase Field in the desert. Although the former National League Rookie of the Year has hit only .136 (3-for-22) with no walks and eight strikeouts in six games in September, he should be returned to starting fantasy lineups as the Snakes look to put themselves into the final wild-card spot in the NL in the final couple of weeks of the season. Against lefties this year, Carroll has thrived, batting .310 (52-for-168) against them with five of his 19 home runs. Carroll has only faced Gore five times in his career and is hitting .200 against him with a .400 OPS.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com