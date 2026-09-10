Kevin McGonigle a Steady Five-Category Producer for Fantasy Managers
Kevin McGonigle has had an excellent rookie season in 2026, slashing .273/.373/.420 with 16 home runs, 62 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 635 plate appearances. The 22-year-old has been remarkably consistent for a young player thanks to his elite plate approach, as he's logged nearly as many walks (86) as strikeouts (87) this year. McGonigle profiles as a contact-over-power bat, logging middling barrel (7.0%) and hard-hit (36.4%) rates. However, the young infielder has been hot of late, slugging two home runs in his last 13 plate appearances. Even without a late-season power surge, McGonigle's everyday presence at the top of the Tigers lineup and his balanced production profile make him a high-end infield option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller