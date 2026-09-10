Ethan Salas Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire Despite Slow Start?
Ethan Salas has gotten off to a slow start in the big leagues since making his MLB debut on September 2, as he's gone hitless in his first 10 plate appearances. Salas has also split playing time in the early going with fellow Padres catchers Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin. However, the 20-year-old Salas is widely considered to be one of the top catcher prospects in all of baseball, so it could just be a matter of time before he takes over as the full-time backstop in San Diego. Across 405 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A before his promotion, Salas hit .296/.374/.448 with 10 home runs, 61 RBI, 54 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. Salas may struggle to get to significant power in his first taste of big-league action, but he's posted an impressive 11.6% walk rate while striking out in just 14.3% of his trips to the plate in the minors. In two-catcher formats, Salas could be worth targeting on the waiver wire just in case he takes over as the everyday catcher for the Padres down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller