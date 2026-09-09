Jeremiyah Love to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will practice on Wednesday, and he expects him to not be limited, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Love's game status for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers depends on how he looks this week in practice. If Love is a full-go in the first official practice of the week for Arizona, we would expect him to make his regular-season NFL debut against the Chargers. The Notre Dame product is trending towards being active this weekend, but that does not mean he will lead the Cardinals' backfield in his first game. Veteran Tyler Allgeier was listed as the team's RB1 on their first unofficial depth chart and seems primed to handle at least the early-down role on Sunday against the Bolts, making Love an easy fade in DFS lineups. In traditional fantasy leagues, Love should be considered more of a shaky low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex if he is fully cleared later this week. Stay tuned for the Cardinals' official practice statuses through Friday.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban