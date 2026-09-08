Darius Acuff Jr. Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Darius Acuff Jr. could finish as the top fantasy rookie from the 2026 class after landing with the Kings at No. 7, ESPN's Eric Moody writes. The 19-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds as an Arkansas freshman, sweeping SEC Player and Rookie of the Year honors. Sacramento's veteran exits help clear the runway after DeMar DeRozan was waived and Russell Westbrook retired, while Domantas Sabonis has been reported as a trade candidate with the Kings uninterested in an extension. Summer League offered a warning, though, as Acuff averaged 20.8 points across five games while shooting 35.0 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from deep. Zach LaVine and Malik Monk still carry scoring volume, so Acuff's assists and usage may arrive before the efficiency does.
Source: Eric Moody
Source: Eric Moody