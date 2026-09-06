Zach LaVine Optimistic About Kings' Season
Zach LaVine said his offseason is going well and that he is excited about the team's younger group, according to Logan Struck of Sports Illustrated. LaVine also touched on his leadership role, saying he already texted rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. and plans to connect with more of Sacramento's young players closer to camp. The two-time All-Star picked up his $49 million player option this summer after hand surgery ended his season at 39 games. LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three. He should have scoring volume if healthy, but Acuff's arrival and Domantas Sabonis' playmaking keep LaVine more valuable for points and threes than assists.
Source: Logan Struck
Source: Logan Struck