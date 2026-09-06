Darius Garland Set to Run Clippers Offense
Darius Garland enters 2026-27 positioned to run the offense for a full season, with Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko writing that whatever optimism remains around the team starts there. Garland was still managing a lingering toe issue when he arrived from Cleveland in February, but he averaged 19.9 points and 6.4 assists in 19 games while helping L.A. reach the play-in tournament. Kawhi Leonard's expected move to Toronto leaves Garland with a clearer on-ball role, though Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick are expected back in the deal. Iko noted the Clippers ranked 23rd in three-point attempts last season, so Garland's creation should help shooters like Max Strus and Dick. If the toe cooperates, Garland has a strong fantasy setup built around points, assists, and threes.
Source: Kelly Iko
Source: Kelly Iko