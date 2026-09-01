Riley Greene Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Riley Greene (hamstring) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and is starting in left field and batting cleanup for Tuesday's divisional clash at Target Field against the hosting Minnesota Twins and right-hander Andrew Morris, according to MLB.com. Greene is ready to rejoin the big-league starting nine after going 1-for-6 in two minor-league rehab games. The 25-year-old was placed on the IL back on Aug. 12 with a hamstring strain, but now that he is back, he will look to get back on track for the Tigers and fantasy managers in the final month of the regular season. The former first-rounder hit just .214 (6-for-28) with a homer, a double, an RBI, seven runs scored, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in just eight games in August before his hamstring injury. The three-time All-Star's power has been down after he hit a career-high 36 bombs in 2025. He is returning to a .273/.366/.450 slash line with an .816 OPS, 16 homers, 54 RBI, 65 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 117 games played in 2026. Greene is hitless in just one career at-bat versus Morris.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com