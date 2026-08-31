Bryce Miller Set to Return to Mariners Rotation
Bryce Miller is set to return to the team's starting rotation following right-hander Emerson Hancock's (groin) placement on the 15-day injured list, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said on Friday that Miller was temporarily being moved into a bullpen role. However, the injury to Hancock will move Miller back into the rotation before he made a single appearance out of the pen. Across 94 innings on the year, Miller has recorded a 4-8 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts. While the 28-year-old's overall numbers are respectable, he struggled to a 9.00 ERA across 20 innings in August. Still, Miller has posted a solid 24.6% strikeout rate while walking just 6.6% of the batters he's faced this season. His next start is likely to come on Wednesday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer