Mets Promote Outfield Prospect Nick Morabito
Nick Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, per MLB Pipeline. Morabito, who is considered the team's No. 13 prospect at MLB Pipeline, is getting another call to the big- league roster after hitting .254/.355/.388 with a .743 OPS, 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 42 stolen bases, and 73 runs scored across 114 games and 507 plate appearances in the International League. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter and former second-rounder in 2022 appeared in five games for the Mets earlier this year and went hitless in 12 plate appearances with no walks and nine strikeouts. It remains to be seen how long Morabito will stick around in Queens this time, but with Luis Robert Jr. now in Baltimore, he could be an option for outfield starts when the Mets face a left-handed pitcher. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are still looking for speed could look to add Morabito, but they should not expect much in the way of power. Morabito is not rostered yet in any Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB Pipeline
Source: MLB Pipeline