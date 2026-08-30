George Klassen Goes to the 15-Day Injured List With Back Injury
George Klassen (back) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday, according to Jeff Fletcher. This is a tough break for the Halos, with Klassen actually pitching pretty well over his first few outings. He owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and a 24/21 K/BB ratio across 27 innings of work. The walks have been a problem for Klassen, but he's still worth a stash in deep league formats. The Angels haven't given a timetable for his return to the mound, but this isn't expected to be a long stint on the Injured List. The team hasn't announced who is going to take his spot in the rotation yet.
Source: Jeff Fletcher
Source: Jeff Fletcher