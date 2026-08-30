Byron Buxton Remains Sidelined With Hip Injury on Sunday
Byron Buxton (hip) remains out of the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale at Target Field against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. Rookie Walker Jenkins is making another start in center field for the Twins and will bat ninth against White Sox right-hander Jordan Hicks. Right-hip discomfort will keep Buxton out of Minnesota's lineup for the fourth straight game, and when considering that it is an injury that has already sent him to the injured list twice in the second half of the season, things are not looking great for the veteran outfielder heading into the final month of the regular season. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star picked up where he left off in 2025, hitting .271 (83-for-306) with 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 75 games in the first half this year. But that is where the good news has ended for Buxton in 2026, as he has played in only 18 games in the second half with a .172/.274/.203 slash line, zero homers, one RBI, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts. If Buxton lands on the IL a third time, it is possible that he will be shut down for the rest of the season if the Twins fall further out of the American League wild-card race.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com