Luis Rengifo Removed with Knee Sprain
Luis Rengifo (knee) was removed early during Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rengifo was pulled late in the game due to a right knee sprain. He appeared to have suffered the injury while attempting a throw to home plate in the seventh inning. He finished this game 0-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and a walk. He's flying back to San Diego, where he'll undergo further evaluation. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Rengifo ends up getting placed on the Injured List. If that happens, Gavin Sheets and Austin Hays would be in line for increased playing time.
Source: San Diego Padres
Source: San Diego Padres