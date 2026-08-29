Josh Green Sent to Utah
Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The Australian wing was the salary Minnesota needed to move, as his $14.7 million expiring deal cleared enough room under the second apron to finalize Jonathan Kuminga's contract using the taxpayer midlevel exception. Green never played a game for Minnesota after arriving in June's LaMelo Ball trade, and he lands in Utah as another 3-and-D option in a crowded perimeter mix. He shot 42.0 percent from three last season in Charlotte but managed only 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes across 58 games. With Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, Darryn Peterson, Brice Sensabaugh, and Josh Okogie all part of Utah's rotation picture, Green remains off fantasy radars.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania