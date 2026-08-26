August 26, 2026

Frank's best starting lineup for each NHL team. It includes one left winger, one center, one right winger, two defensemen, and one goalie for all 32 teams.

Building an all-time team for each NHL franchise is no easy task. With decades of star players to choose from, narrowing each roster down to just six names creates plenty of difficult decisions.

Below, we’ll select one left winger, one center, one right winger, two defensemen, and one goalie for all 32 NHL teams. The focus will be on each player’s production with that specific franchise, with added weight given to the modern era.

Let's take a closer look.

Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya (LW) - Kariya recorded 669 points in 606 games with Anaheim, including 50 goals and 108 points in 1995-96.

Ryan Getzlaf (C) - Getzlaf is Anaheim's all-time leader with 1,019 points and 737 assists across a franchise-record 1,157 games.

Teemu Selanne (RW) - Selanne scored a franchise-record 457 goals and finished with 988 points in 966 games as a Duck.

Scott Niedermayer (D) - Niedermayer produced 264 points in 371 games for Anaheim and won the Conn Smythe during the 2007 Stanley Cup run.

Chris Pronger (D) - Pronger recorded 150 points in just 220 games with Anaheim and added 15 points during the 2007 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere (G) - Giguere won a franchise-record 206 games with Anaheim and posted a .914 save percentage over 447 appearances.

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand (LW) - Marchand was one of the key contributors for the Bruins in the glory years of the 21st century.

Phil Esposito (C) - Esposito amassed 1,012 points in only 625 games for Boston, including five seasons with at least 100 points.

David Pastrnak (RW) - Pastrnak delivered one of the best scoring seasons in Bruins history with 61 goals and 113 points in 2022-23.

Bobby Orr (D) - Orr produced an incredible 888 points in just 631 games with Boston while winning eight consecutive Norris Trophies.

Ray Bourque (D) - Bourque recorded 1,506 points in 1,518 games for Boston, the highest point total by a defenseman in franchise history.

Tuukka Rask (G) - Rask is Boston's all-time leader with 308 wins and finished his Bruins career with a .921 save percentage.

Buffalo Sabres

Rick Martin (LW) - Martin scored 382 goals and 695 points for Buffalo, including consecutive 52-goal seasons in 1973-74 and 1974-75.

Gilbert Perreault (C) - Perreault remains Buffalo's all-time leader with 512 goals, 814 assists, and 1,326 points.

Alexander Mogilny (RW) - Mogilny erupted for 76 goals and 127 points in 1992-93, one of the greatest offensive seasons in Sabres history.

Phil Housley (D) - Housley accumulated 558 points during his Buffalo career, providing exceptional offensive production from the blue line.

Rasmus Dahlin (D) - Dahlin posted 15 goals and 73 points in 78 games during his breakout 2022-23 season.

Dominik Hasek (G) - Hasek won six Vezina Trophies and two Hart Trophies while playing for Buffalo, establishing one of the greatest goaltending peaks ever.

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (LW) - Gaudreau recorded 609 points in 602 games with Calgary and exploded for 40 goals and 115 points in 2021-22.

Joe Nieuwendyk (C) - Nieuwendyk scored 314 goals and 616 points in 577 games for Calgary, including back-to-back 51-goal seasons.

Jarome Iginla (RW) - Iginla is Calgary's all-time leader with 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 games.

Al MacInnis (D) - MacInnis produced 822 points as a Flame and won the Conn Smythe during Calgary's 1989 Stanley Cup run.

Mark Giordano (D) - Giordano recorded 509 points for Calgary and won the Norris Trophy after a 17-goal, 74-point season in 2018-19.

Miikka Kiprusoff (G) - Kiprusoff won a franchise-record 305 games with Calgary and captured the Vezina Trophy in 2005-06.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jeff Skinner (LW) - Skinner scored 204 goals as a Hurricane and produced a 37-goal season in 2016-17.

Ron Francis (C) - The greatest forward in team history. With the franchise, Francis would score 382 goals over 1,186 games and eventually find himself in the Hall of Fame.

Andrei Svechnikov (RW) - Svechnikov posted 30 goals and 69 points in 78 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Jaccob Slavin (D) - Slavin combined his elite defensive play with 42 points in 79 games during the 2021-22 season.

Justin Faulk (D) - Faulk produced 258 points in 559 games with Carolina and scored at least 15 goals in three straight seasons.

Cam Ward (G) - Ward won a Hurricanes-record 318 games and captured the Conn Smythe during Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup run.

Chicago Blackhawks

Bobby Hull (LW) - Hull scored a franchise-record 604 goals and recorded 1,153 points during his 15 seasons with Chicago.

Stan Mikita (C) - Mikita remains Chicago's all-time scoring leader with 1,467 points in 1,394 games.

Patrick Kane (RW) - Kane produced 446 goals and 1,225 points in 1,161 games with Chicago while helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups.

Duncan Keith (D) - Keith recorded 625 points in 1,192 games for Chicago and won two Norris Trophies.

Chris Chelios (D) - Chelios won the Norris Trophy twice as a Blackhawk, taking home the award in 1993 and 1996.

Tony Esposito (G) - Esposito won 418 games and recorded 74 shutouts during his legendary Blackhawks career.

Colorado Avalanche

NOTE: Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg were both centers, so we're not moving them out of position here. We feel that Nathan MacKinnon has done enough to hold down this position, especially when projecting what his career will look like when it's all said and done.

Gabriel Landeskog (LW) - Landeskog posted 34 goals and 75 points in 2018-19 before later captaining Colorado to the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Nathan MacKinnon (C) - MacKinnon produced 53 goals and 127 points in 80 games in 2025-26, another dominant season for the Avalanche superstar.

Nathan MacKinnon scored another beautiful goal. Are you surprised? pic.twitter.com/Z8dPJaxme9 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 21, 2025

Mikko Rantanen (RW) - Rantanen finished his Colorado tenure with 287 goals and 681 points in 619 games.

Cale Makar (D) - Makar scored 30 goals and 92 points in 80 games in 2024-25 and won his second Norris Trophy.

Tyson Barrie (D) - Barrie recorded 307 points for Colorado, once standing as the Avalanche-era scoring record for a defenseman.

Patrick Roy (G) - Roy won 262 regular-season games with Colorado and backstopped the Avalanche to Stanley Cups in 1996 and 2001.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Rick Nash (LW) - Nash scored 289 goals and 547 points in 674 games for Columbus and won the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2003-04.

Boone Jenner (C) - Jenner developed into one of Columbus' most consistent scorers, highlighted by a 30-goal season in 2015-16.

Cam Atkinson (RW) - Atkinson recorded 213 goals and 402 points for Columbus, including 41 goals and 69 points in 2018-19.

Zach Werenski (D) - Werenski posted 23 goals and 82 points in 2024-25 before winning the Norris Trophy after another elite 81-point season in 2025-26.

Seth Jones (D) - Jones produced 16 goals and 57 points in 78 games for Columbus in 2017-18.

Sergei Bobrovsky (G) - Bobrovsky won 213 games with Columbus and captured the Vezina Trophy twice as a Blue Jacket.

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn (LW) - Benn won the 2015 Art Ross Trophy after producing 35 goals and 87 points for Dallas.

Mike Modano (C) - Modano scored 50 goals and 93 points during Dallas' inaugural 1993-94 season and later helped the Stars win the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Jere Lehtinen (RW) - Lehtinen produced 514 points in 875 games for Dallas while winning three Selke Trophies.

Sergei Zubov (D) - Zubov recorded 549 points in 839 games for Dallas and helped the Stars win the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Miro Heiskanen (D) - Heiskanen recorded 11 goals and 73 points in 79 games during the 2022-23 season.

Marty Turco (G) - Turco won 262 games for Dallas and posted a 1.72 goals-against average in 2002-03.

Detroit Red Wings

Brendan Shanahan (LW) - Shanahan produced 309 goals and 633 points with Detroit while helping the Red Wings win three Stanley Cups.

Steve Yzerman (C) - Yzerman recorded 692 goals and 1,755 points in 1,514 games, all with Detroit.

Gordie Howe (RW) - Howe amassed 786 goals and 1,809 points in 1,687 games for Detroit while winning six Hart Trophies.

Nicklas Lidstrom (D) - Lidstrom produced 1,142 points in 1,564 games with Detroit and won seven Norris Trophies.

Paul Coffey (D) - Coffey won the Norris Trophy as a Red Wing in 1995 and followed with a 14-goal, 74-point season in 1995-96.

Terry Sawchuk (G) - Sawchuk won three Vezina Trophies during his first Detroit tenure and helped the Red Wings capture three Stanley Cups.

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Smyth (LW) - Smyth scored 296 goals and recorded 631 points during his lengthy Oilers career.

Wayne Gretzky (C) - Gretzky produced an incredible 1,669 points in only 696 games with Edmonton while winning eight Hart Trophies as an Oiler.

Jari Kurri (RW) - Kurri scored 474 goals and recorded 1,043 points during his Edmonton career while winning five Stanley Cups.

Paul Coffey (D) - Coffey produced 48 goals and 138 points in 1985-86, one of the greatest offensive seasons ever by a defenseman.

Evan Bouchard (D) - Bouchard broke through with 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games during the 2023-24 regular season.

Grant Fuhr (G) - Fuhr won the Vezina Trophy in 1987-88 and played on all five Edmonton Stanley Cup championship teams.

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk (LW) - Even though Jonathan Huberdeau set single-season records for the team, Tkachuk's leadership and impact on the team eanrsh i mthe sport. He led them to back-to-back Stanley Cups, with 45 points over those 47 playoff games.

Aleksander Barkov (C) - Barkov has become Florida's all-time leader with 286 goals, 496 assists, and 782 points through 2025-26.

Sam Reinhart (RW) - Reinhart scored 57 goals and 94 points in 2023-24, with his 57 goals ranking third in Panthers single-season history.

Aaron Ekblad (D) - Ekblad has recorded a franchise-record 406 points among Panthers defensemen through 2025-26.

Gustav Forsling (D) - Forsling posted a remarkable plus-56 rating in 2023-24, the best single-season mark in Panthers history.

Roberto Luongo (G) - Luongo is Florida's all-time leader with 230 regular-season wins and recorded 38 shutouts as a Panther.

Los Angeles Kings

Luc Robitaille (LW) - Robitaille scored a franchise-record 557 goals and accumulated 1,154 points during his three stints with Los Angeles.

Anze Kopitar (C) - Kopitar retired with 452 goals, a franchise-record 864 assists, and 1,316 points in 1,521 games for the Kings.

Marcel Dionne (RW) - Dionne recorded 550 goals and 1,307 points in 921 regular-season games with Los Angeles, including a career-high 137 points in 1979-80. Even though he spent "most" of his career as a center, some of his most dominant campaigns came on the wing, which keeps him qualified for this list.

Drew Doughty (D) - Doughty won the 2016 Norris Trophy and played a major role on Los Angeles' 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup teams.

Rob Blake (D) - Blake recorded 494 points as a King and won the Norris Trophy with Los Angeles in 1998.

Jonathan Quick (G) - Quick won a franchise-record 370 regular-season games and captured the Conn Smythe during the 2012 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov (LW) - Kaprizov produced 47 goals and 108 points in 81 games during his spectacular 2021-22 season.

Mikko Koivu (C) - Koivu recorded 205 goals, 504 assists, and 709 points across 1,028 games with Minnesota.

Marian Gaborik (RW) - Gaborik scored 219 goals and 437 points in 502 games during his eight seasons with the Wild.

Ryan Suter (D) - Suter produced 369 points in 656 games during his nine seasons on Minnesota's blue line.

Jared Spurgeon (D) - Spurgeon developed into one of the most productive and longest-tenured defensemen in Wild history after debuting in 2010.

Nicklas Backstrom (G) - Backstrom is Minnesota's all-time leader with 194 wins and 28 shutouts, posting a .915 save percentage in 409 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Steve Shutt (LW) - Shutt scored 424 goals and recorded 776 points with Montreal, including a 60-goal season in 1976-77.

Jean Beliveau (C) - Beliveau produced 1,219 points for Montreal while winning two Hart Trophies and 10 Stanley Cups.

Guy Lafleur (RW) - Lafleur remains Montreal's all-time leader with 1,246 points and won three consecutive Art Ross Trophies.

Larry Robinson (D) - Robinson produced 883 points as a Canadien while winning two Norris Trophies and six Stanley Cups.

Doug Harvey (D) - Another legend on the Montreal blue line. Harvey won six-straight Norris Trophies while in Montreal and lifted six Stanley Cups.

Carey Price (G) - Price holds Montreal's record with 361 regular-season wins and won the Hart and Vezina Trophies in 2014-15.

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (LW) - Forsberg set Nashville single-season records with 48 goals while producing 94 points in 2023-24.

David Legwand (C) - Legwand recorded 210 goals, 356 assists, and 566 points across his long Nashville career.

Martin Erat (RW) - Erat produced 163 goals and 481 points in 723 games for the Predators.

Roman Josi (D) - Josi set Nashville's single-season points record with 96 in 2021-22 and won the Norris Trophy in 2019-20.

Shea Weber (D) - Weber scored 166 goals and recorded 443 points in 763 games for Nashville.

Pekka Rinne (G) - Rinne won a franchise-record 369 games and captured the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18.

New Jersey Devils

Patrik Elias (LW) - Elias is New Jersey's all-time leader with 408 goals and 1,025 points, all recorded in a Devils uniform.

Jack Hughes (C) - Hughes established himself as an elite scorer with a career-high 43 goals and 99 points in 78 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season.

Ilya Kovalchuk (RW) - Kovalchuk recorded 201 points in 222 regular-season games with New Jersey, highlighted by 37 goals and 83 points in 2011-12 before helping the Devils reach the Stanley Cup Final. Even though he began his career as a left winger in Atlanta, he eventually shifted to the right side, which qualifies him for this list.

Scott Stevens (D) - Stevens captained New Jersey to three Stanley Cups and won the Conn Smythe during the 2000 postseason.

Scott Niedermayer (D) - Niedermayer helped New Jersey win three Stanley Cups and captured the Norris Trophy in 2003-04.

Martin Brodeur (G) - Brodeur spent 21 seasons with New Jersey, winning four Vezina Trophies and backstopping the Devils to three Stanley Cups.

New York Islanders

Clark Gillies (LW) - Gillies scored 304 goals and recorded 663 points with the Islanders while contributing to all four dynasty championships.

Bryan Trottier (C) - Trottier produced 500 goals and 1,353 points with the Islanders and won the Hart and Art Ross Trophies in 1978-79.

Mike Bossy (RW) - Bossy scored a franchise-record 573 goals and recorded 1,126 points in only 752 games.

Denis Potvin (D) - Potvin produced 310 goals and 1,052 points in 1,060 games while winning three Norris Trophies.

Stefan Persson (D) - Persson recorded 369 points in 622 games and played on all four Islanders Stanley Cup championship teams.

Billy Smith (G) - Smith was the backbone of four Stanley Cup winners and captured the Vezina in 1981-82 and Conn Smythe in the 1983 playoffs.

New York Rangers

Adam Graves (LW) - While Artemi Panarin does make a strong case, we will turn to Adam Graves to occupy the left-wing post. Graves was a part of their 1993-94 Stanley Cup team and totaled 507 points over 772 games in New York.

Mark Messier (C) - Messier recorded 35 goals and 107 points in his first Rangers season in 1991-92 and won the Hart Trophy.

Rod Gilbert (RW) - Rod Gilbert spent his entire 18-year Hall of Fame career in New York. With the Blue Shirts, Gilbert

Brian Leetch (D) - Leetch recorded 981 points as a Ranger and won two Norris Trophies along with the 1994 Conn Smythe.

Adam Fox (D) - Fox won the Norris Trophy in 2020-21 and followed with a 74-point season in 2021-22.

Henrik Lundqvist (G) - Lundqvist is the Rangers' all-time leader with 459 wins and posted a .918 save percentage over his 15-season career.

Ottawa Senators

Dany Heatley (LW) - Heatley posted consecutive 50-goal seasons and set Ottawa's single-season points record with 105 in 2006-07.

Jason Spezza (C) - Spezza produced 251 goals, 436 assists, and 687 points in 686 games for Ottawa.

Daniel Alfredsson (RW) - Alfredsson remains Ottawa's all-time leader with 426 goals, 682 assists, and 1,108 points.

Erik Karlsson (D) - Karlsson recorded 518 points in 627 games for Ottawa while winning two Norris Trophies.

Wade Redden (D) - Redden accumulated 410 points in 838 games during his lengthy Senators career.

Craig Anderson (G) - Anderson is Ottawa's all-time leader with 202 wins and posted a .914 save percentage in 435 games.

Philadelphia Flyers

Bill Barber (LW) - Barber remains Philadelphia's all-time goals leader with 420 and recorded 883 points in 903 games.

Bobby Clarke (C) - Clarke is the Flyers' all-time scoring leader with 1,210 points and won three Hart Trophies.

Mark Recchi (RW) - Recchi set Philadelphia's single-season record with 123 points in 84 games during the 1992-93 season.

Mark Howe (D) - Howe produced 480 points in 594 games with Philadelphia and finished as a Norris Trophy finalist three times.

Eric Desjardins (D) - Desjardins recorded 396 points as a Flyer and was the club's top defenseman for much of his tenure.

Bernie Parent (G) - Parent won consecutive Vezina Trophies and consecutive Conn Smythe Trophies while leading Philadelphia to the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cups.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kevin Stevens (LW) - Stevens recorded 260 goals and 555 points in 522 games for Pittsburgh, including 123 points in 1991-92.

Mario Lemieux (C) - Lemieux produced 1,723 points in only 915 games for Pittsburgh and won six Art Ross Trophies.

Jaromir Jagr (RW) - Jagr accumulated 1,079 points in 806 games as a Penguin and won five Art Ross Trophies with Pittsburgh.

Kris Letang (D) - Letang recorded 10 goals and 68 points in 78 games in 2021-22 and has been part of three Penguins Stanley Cup teams.

Paul Coffey (D) - Coffey exploded for 30 goals and 113 points in only 75 games for Pittsburgh in 1988-89.

Marc-Andre Fleury (G) - Fleury won 375 regular-season games with Pittsburgh and recorded 44 shutouts during his Penguins career.

San Jose Sharks

Patrick Marleau (LW) - Marleau is San Jose's all-time leader with 518 goals and 1,102 points in a Sharks uniform.

Joe Thornton (C) - Thornton produced 1,055 points with San Jose, including 114 points during the 2006-07 season.

Joe Pavelski (RW) - Pavelski recorded 355 goals and 761 points in 963 games during his Sharks career. While he also spent time at center, most of his "prime" seasons were spent on the wing alongside Thornton.

Brent Burns (D) - Burns produced 594 points for San Jose and won the Norris Trophy after a 29-goal, 76-point season in 2016-17.

Dan Boyle (D) - Boyle accumulated 269 points in 431 games with San Jose and twice reached the 50-point mark.

Evgeni Nabokov (G) - Nabokov is San Jose's all-time leader with 293 wins and recorded 50 shutouts as a Shark.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann (LW) - McCann scored 40 goals and recorded 70 points in 79 games during Seattle's breakthrough 2022-23 season.

Matty Beniers (C) - Beniers produced 24 goals and 57 points as a rookie in 2022-23 and won the Calder Trophy.

Jordan Eberle (RW) - Eberle scored 20 regular-season goals in 2022-23 before adding six goals in 14 games during Seattle's first playoff run.

Vince Dunn (D) - Dunn produced 14 goals and 64 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 regular season.

Brandon Montour (D) - Montour scored 18 goals during his first regular season with Seattle in 2024-25.

Joey Daccord (G) - Daccord posted a .916 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average over 50 appearances in 2023-24.

St. Louis Blues

Keith Tkachuk (LW) - Tkachuk scored 208 goals and recorded 427 points in 543 games with St. Louis.

Bernie Federko (C) - Federko remains the Blues' all-time scoring leader with 1,073 points in 927 games.

Brett Hull (RW) - Hull scored 527 goals and recorded 936 points in only 744 games with St. Louis.

Al MacInnis (D) - MacInnis produced 452 points in 613 games as a Blue and won the Norris Trophy in 1998-99.

Alex Pietrangelo (D) - Pietrangelo recorded 450 points for St. Louis and captained the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup.

Jordan Binnington (G) - Binnington posted a 1.89 goals-against average and .927 save percentage as a rookie in 2018-19 before winning 16 games in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondřej Palát (LW) - While Brandon Hagel has made a case, the long-time left wing Palát will hold the spot on this list. Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Bolts and totaled over 50 points in three of his 10 seasons.

Steven Stamkos (C) - Stamkos finished his Tampa Bay career with a franchise-record 555 goals and 1,137 points.

Nikita Kucherov (RW) - Kucherov set Tampa Bay's single-season record with 144 points in 2023-24 and recorded exactly 100 assists. This was a tough call alongside Martin St. Louis.

Victor Hedman (D) - Hedman produced 20 goals and 85 points in 2021-22 and has won a Norris Trophy and a Conn Smythe with Tampa Bay.

Mikhail Sergachev (D) - Sergachev recorded 257 points during his Lightning career, including 64 points in 2022-23.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (G) - Vasilevskiy won the 2019 Vezina Trophy and captured the Conn Smythe during Tampa Bay's 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Mahovlich (LW) - Mahovlich scored 296 goals and recorded 533 points with Toronto while helping the Maple Leafs win four Stanley Cups.

Dave Keon (C) - Keon recorded 365 goals and 858 points in 1,062 regular-season games with Toronto while helping the Maple Leafs win four Stanley Cups and capturing the 1967 Conn Smythe Trophy.

George Armstrong (RW) - The "Chief" spent all 21 of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Leafs. He would tally 713 points and would lead them to four Stanley Cups.

Borje Salming (D) - Salming produced 768 points in 1,099 games for Toronto, the most points by a defenseman in franchise history.

Morgan Rielly (D) - Rielly produced 20 goals and 72 points in 82 games during the 2018-19 regular season.

Curtis Joseph (G) - Joseph won 133 regular-season games during his four seasons with Toronto and helped the Leafs reach two conference finals.

Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller (LW) - Keller has produced 56 goals, 122 assists, and 178 points over Utah's first two regular seasons.

Logan Cooley (C) - Cooley has recorded 49 goals and 108 points in 129 games during Utah's first two seasons.

Dylan Guenther (RW) - Guenther has scored 67 goals and 133 points for Utah, including a 40-goal season in 2025-26.

Mikhail Sergachev (D) - Sergachev has produced 25 goals and 112 points during Utah's first two regular seasons.

Sean Durzi (D) - Durzi recorded 38 points across his 90 regular-season games with Utah.

Karel Vejmelka (G) - Vejmelka won 64 games over Utah's first two seasons, including 38 victories in 2025-26.

Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sedin (LW) - Daniel scored a franchise-record 393 goals and recorded 1,041 points during his 17-season Vancouver career.

Henrik Sedin (C) - Henrik remains Vancouver's all-time leader with 830 assists and 1,070 points in 1,330 games.

Pavel Bure (RW) - Bure scored 254 goals and recorded 478 points in only 428 games with Vancouver.

Quinn Hughes (D) - Hughes produced 17 goals and 92 points in 2023-24 and became the first Canucks defenseman to win the Norris Trophy.

Alexander Edler (D) - Edler recorded 409 points in 925 games during his 15 seasons on Vancouver's blue line.

Roberto Luongo (G) - Luongo is Vancouver's all-time leader with 252 regular-season wins and recorded 38 shutouts as a Canuck.

Vegas Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty (LW) - Pacioretty scored 97 goals and recorded 194 points in only 224 games with Vegas.

Jack Eichel (C) - Eichel set a Vegas single-season record with 94 points in 77 games in 2024-25 and led the 2023 playoffs with 26 points.

Mark Stone (RW) - Stone recorded 19 goals and 67 points in 66 games in 2024-25 and captained Vegas to the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Shea Theodore (D) - Theodore produced 57 points in 67 games in 2024-25, setting a single-season Vegas record for a defenseman.

Alex Pietrangelo (D) - Pietrangelo recorded 11 goals and 54 points in 73 games during Vegas' 2022-23 championship season.

Marc-Andre Fleury (G) - Fleury won 117 regular-season games with Vegas and captured the Vezina Trophy after posting a .928 save percentage in 2020-21.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (LW) - Ovechkin has scored an NHL record 929 regular-season goals, all with Washington, through the end of 2025-26.

Long-time @Capitals announcer Joe Beninati called Alex Ovechkin's first NHL goal. All these years later, he called Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal. 🫡 Iconic. #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/FVzkcYf2rn — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

Nicklas Backstrom (C) - Backstrom recorded 271 goals, 762 assists, and 1,033 points in 1,105 games with Washington.

Peter Bondra (RW) - Bondra scored 472 goals and recorded 825 points in 961 games as a Capital.

John Carlson (D) - Carlson produced 15 goals and 75 points in only 69 games during the 2019-20 regular season.

Sergei Gonchar (D) - Gonchar recorded 416 points during his time with Washington, providing elite offense from the blue line.

Braden Holtby (G) - Holtby won 282 regular-season games for Washington, captured the 2016 Vezina, and backstopped the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor (LW) - Connor scored 41 goals and recorded 97 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Mark Scheifele (C) - Scheifele passed Blake Wheeler's Winnipeg record of 812 points in October 2025 to become the current Jets' all-time scoring leader.

Blake Wheeler (RW) - Wheeler produced 812 regular-season points after the franchise relocated to Winnipeg, establishing the benchmark that Scheifele eventually surpassed.

Josh Morrissey (D) - Morrissey shattered Winnipeg's single-season record for a defenseman with 76 points in 78 games in 2022-23.

Dustin Byfuglien (D) - Byfuglien produced 20 goals and 56 points in 78 games during the 2013-14 regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck (G) - Hellebuyck won his third Vezina Trophy and the Hart Trophy following his dominant 2024-25 regular season.