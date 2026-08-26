👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Fantasy Baseball Adds for Week 22

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Spencer Jones - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Dan analyzes six must-add fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, mid-week adds for Week 22 of the 2026 MLB season. Grab these players ASAP off the waiver wire.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds
Fantasy Baseball Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds
Other Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Targets
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hello, RotoBallers. It is good to be back for another mid-week edition of Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups. Special thanks to Frank Ammirante for filling in for me last week. I am happy to bring you my favorite adds to help you through the end of Week 22 of the fantasy baseball season.

Among the hitters this week are a couple of up-and-coming outfielders and a former prospect who is finding his footing after a recent team change. On the pitching side, we have a closer who is having a bounceback of his own in an unlikely place, a starter who is seeing new success after a two-year stint in Japan, and a rookie bulk reliever whose command will help keep your ratios in check down the home stretch.

With a little over a month left in the MLB season, it is as important as ever to stay attuned to your league’s waiver wire. Capitalizing on a hot streak or favorable matchups now could make the difference in the final standings. You can find more waiver wire advice in RotoBaller’s MLB hub, but for now, here are my Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 22 of the fantasy baseball season.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees
27% Rostered

Fantasy baseball managers have been waiting for Spencer Jones’ arrival in the big leagues since going viral during spring training in 2024 after crushing a 470-foot home run. Jones started 2026 in Triple-A, but has been called up multiple times to help fill out a Yankees outfield hit hard by injuries. Jones went 4-for-24 in his initial stint, but has steadily improved over the season.

Since he was last brought up on July 26, Jones has an .809 OPS and 15 RBI in 26 games. In the Yankees’ last ten games, he has hit .306 with two home runs, three doubles, eight runs scored, and three stolen bases. With a doubleheader scheduled for New York’s upcoming series against Boston, Jones might get an extra game to build on his recent success.

Even though the Red Sox are projected to start three lefties in the upcoming series, I am optimistic that Jones will stay in the lineup. Against southpaws in the minors and majors, Jones has a solid triple-slash of .270/.350/.460. Considering how atrocious his natural platoon-mate, Heliot Ramos, has been since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline (6-for-53 with one RBI in 16 games), it would be foolish for the Yankees to bench Jones.

Jones is well known for his high strikeout rates. Even during his recent hot streak, he is still getting rung up at a 34.2% clip. The good times are destined to end, and the drop-off could be sudden. However, with Jones’ five-category production, I’m happy to make a short-term investment in him. Interested managers need to be mindful of how the Yankees manage his playing time if he stops producing.

Anthony Kay, SP, Chicago White Sox
23% Rostered

After taking a couple of years off to play in Japan’s NPB, Anthony Kay’s second stint in MLB is going better than his first go-around. From 2019 to 2023, Kay pitched mostly as a reliever for the Blue Jays, then the Cubs, and finally the Mets, and had four wins, a 5.59 ERA, and 1.61 WHIP to show for it. Now with the White Sox in 2026, Kay is unspectacular but is having an easier go. In 25 starts, the lefty has nine wins and a 4.09 ERA.

Even though Kay’s peripherals are themselves uninspiring, his quiet consistency makes him worthy of a look in fantasy. On August 25, Kay was hit around and ended up allowing eight baserunners and four earned runs. However, it was the first time since June 17 that he was tagged for more than three earned runs. In the 11 starts between, he owned a 3.16 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and earned three wins.

Kay won’t be of any use to close out Week 22 of fantasy baseball, but I am looking forward to his two-start week coming up. First, he will face an Astros team that has the lowest team xwOBA, fifth-lowest team batting average, and fourth-highest strikeout rate in MLB over the last two weeks. Then, he will get the Twins, against whom Kay struck out five, allowed one run, and earned a win in six full innings on May 25.

There is not a lot to like about Kay, but his modus operandi these last few weeks has been to do just enough to keep himself eligible for a win. Since he has two chances to do so next week, all the better.

Jordan Romano, RP, Colorado Rockies
13% Rostered

Hear me out. Yes, Jordan Romano has been a shadow of his former self over the last two-plus seasons. Yes, he again flamed out in spectacular fashion once already this year when he was pitching for the Angels. And yes, the home field for his current team is a notoriously poor pitchers’ park. But what about all those sweet, sweet saves he is due with the ninth inning to himself in Colorado?

Romano’s first appearance with the Rockies came on July 4, and he got his first save with the team the next day. He has earned eight more since, more than Cade Smith, Andres Munoz, or Jhoan Duran in the same amount of time. Romano has blown one chance in the meantime and, improbably, has an ERA of 2.45 as a member of the Rockies’ bullpen.

Do I expect Romano to continue to keep pace with the closers mentioned above? No. Do I expect him to continue keeping things (relatively) clean for the rest of the season? Also no. But in rotisserie leagues where I am trying to close a narrow gap in saves, I’ll take them however I can.

 

Fantasy Baseball Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds

Brett Bateman, OF, Toronto Blue Jays
2% Rostered

Brett Bateman was drafted by the Cubs in 2023 and rose through their system as a contact hitter with plus speed and defense. A piece of the deal that brought Kevin Gausman to Chicago, Bateman was hitting .312 with 20 stolen bases and 59 runs in 82 games for Triple-A Iowa at the time of the deal. The Blue Jays did not let him linger in the minors for long, and promoted him to the big-league roster on August 7.

Bateman had a double, drew two walks, and scored a run in his debut that same day. The 24-year-old hit ninth in Toronto’s lineup in that game, but has been in the first or second spot in each of his starts since then. Fifteen games into his MLB career, Bateman is hitting .328 with seven runs, five RBI, and one steal.

Bateman had a reputation as an elite defender in college and the minor leagues. His work in the outfield will help to keep him in the lineup. There is not much power in his bat, but he demonstrated excellent plate discipline in the Cubs’ farm system. As a minor leaguer, Bateman’s O-Swing% and SwStr% were consistently low, and he had a career 15.9% walk rate.

Hitting at the top of Toronto’s lineup and featuring 92nd percentile sprint speed, he should be a good source for runs, stolen bases, and batting average in deep fantasy leagues.

Connor Norby, 1B/2B/3B, Colorado Rockies
1% Rostered

Connor Norby was a second-round pick by the Orioles in the 2021 draft and for a while looked like he would be part of the youth movement in Baltimore that featured Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, and Jordan Westburg. Instead, Norby was traded to Miami in 2024, where he struggled to fulfill his potential and stay healthy. Norby was demoted to Triple-A this past June and eventually dealt to the Rockies at the trade deadline.

Colorado promoted Norby on August 10, and in his short time with the club, it looks like he has turned his season around. Funny what a change of scenery can do with the scenery changes to Coors Field. In 13 games with the Rockies, Norby is slashing .305/.386/.543 with six runs scored and three RBI. Kyle Karros’ (concussion) recent injuries have thinned the infield depth and are providing the opportunity for Norby to remain an everyday player.

The Rockies are on the road in Atlanta this weekend, but fantasy managers can look forward to Norby getting to play at home in back-to-back series next week. A full week on the road ensues, but in Week 24, the Rockies have a full, seven-game week at home. Norby comes with the bonus of being eligible at three infield positions.

Will Dion, SP/RP, Washington Nationals
1% Rostered

Will Dion came to the Nationals as part of the trade that sent Foster Griffin to the Cleveland Guardians. Dion has not allowed a run in his five appearances with his new team and has been very effective in long relief following an opener. In his three piggyback appearances, Dion has struck out 12 and allowed just three walks and two hits in 10.1 innings of work.

Despite having a four-seamer that averages just 91.2 MPH, Dion has still been managing to find the success that his hard-throwing colleagues enjoy. Dion’s fastball and changeup both rank near the top of the leaderboard in induced vertical break, baiting opposing batters into swinging and coming up empty. Dion’s 28.0% whiff rate is well above league average.

Dion also has impressive control. The 26-year-old rookie has a 5.6% walk rate and has been effective at drawing weak contact, as evidenced by his 5.0% barrel rate and 32.5% hard-hit rate. His excellent 24.6% K-BB% is a good sign that Dion’s success will continue.

Given his role, it will be hard to predict when he pitches next, but it does allow him to chase a win once or twice a week. That, combined with his low ratios and high strikeout rate, makes him an important pick-up in my deeper leagues.

 

Other Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Targets

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top 10 IF: Rest-Of-Season Projections
Eric Cross: Top 25 Prospect Call-Ups for 2026
Impressive Pitchers on the Rise?
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 8/25



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Golden State Warriors

Georges Niang Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
CFB

Arion Carter's Suspension Reduced to One Game
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
Sam Burns

Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship
Cameron Young

Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top 10 IF: Rest-Of-Season Projections
Eric Cross: Top 25 Prospect Call-Ups for 2026
Impressive Pitchers on the Rise?