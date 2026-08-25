👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impressive Fantasy Baseball Breakout Pitchers - Cal Quantrill, Zebby Matthews, Grayson Rodriguez

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Zebby Matthews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups - icon rotoballer

Frank looks at three starting pitcher fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers who are on the rise. Are Cal Quantrill, Zebby Matthews, and Grayson Rodriguez for real?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Breakout Starting Pitcher Series. Every week of the fantasy baseball season, we look at three pitchers who are in a nice rhythm and determine whether these pitchers can sustain their recent strong production.

For this week, we will look at three red-hot pitchers. Each of these pitchers has found a nice rhythm recently, beginning to emerge as reliable fantasy options. They're pretty widely available across all formats, rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues, so you'll be able to pick them up. We're now in the stretch run, so every move carries added weight.

This list includes three names that can be easily picked up, including a veteran right-hander, a young pitcher finding his groove, and an oft-injured former Oriole coming off a strong start. This week, let's take a look to see if Cal Quantrill, Zebby Matthews, and Grayson Rodriguez are for real and can continue to provide high-end fantasy value.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers

35% Rostered (Yahoo)

Cal Quantrill has been a dependable innings-eater when he's at his best, and that's exactly what he's providing for the Rangers right now. The 31-year-old righty currently has a 2.90 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate in 83.2 innings. While the strikeouts are virtually non-existent, you have to like the elite command.

Quantrill has been quite impressive lately. In his last five starts, he has a 0.89 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate in 30.1 innings. It's intriguing to see this uptick in strikeouts, as Quantrill has racked up 5+ K in three consecutive outings.

The advanced metrics indicate that negative regression is likely to come soon, as highlighted by a 4.41 SIERA, but we're talking about a veteran pitcher on a team in the thick of the playoff race. He's firing on all cylinders right now, and could provide you with a solid source of wins moving forward.

Let's dig a little deeper to dive into Quantrill's pitch mix:

Quantrill has a diverse arsenal of five pitches, including a sinker (26.1%), cutter (25.2%), splitter (22.7%), four seamer (21.7%), and curveball (4.3%). The Rangers are having him lean into the sinker (+4.0%) and cutter (+3.4%), and splitter (+1.8%), and four seamer (+6.7%), while cutting down on the usage on his curveball (-7.3%).

It's worth noting that he's scrapped the slider (8.4% usage last year), which makes sense because that pitch was crushed, inducing a .537 xwOBA.

Quantrill's sinker (.260 xwOBA) and splitter (.276 xwOBA) have been his most effective pitches. Last year, both his sinker (.375 xwOBA) and splitter (.311 xwOBA) weren't nearly as effective, so this is notable.

It seems that the Rangers have made the right adjustments to allow Quantrill to be more productive for them. Sure, there won't be much strikeouts, but he can help your ratios while he's in a rhythm like this. Pick him up to see if he can keep this run going.

 

Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins

18% Rostered (Yahoo)

Zebby Matthews was once an intriguing prospect, but he's lost some of that shine over the last two years. This season, Matthews is putting up a 4.86 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate in 103.2 innings.

The underlying metrics indicate that Matthews deserves a bit better, as highlighted by a 4.21 SIERA. We saw some encouraging signs in that regard in last night's start against the Athletics, where he went seven innings, allowing one run on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Getting it done like he did last night in a hitter-friendly environment like Sutter Health Park should definitely get your attention.

Over Matthews' last two starts, he's allowed two earned runs in 12.2 innings with an 11-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. There's a reasonable chance that he's starting to find a rhythm.

Like the Rangers, the Twins are in the thick of the playoff race, so there should be opportunities for Matthews to rack up some wins for you.

Let's take a look at his pitch mix to see if there are any notable changes:

Zebby has a diverse arsenal of six pitches: a four seamer (36.4%), slider (22.4%), changeup (12.7%), curveball (12.2%), cutter (11.1%), and sinker (5.3%).

This season, he's trimmed his four seamer (-4.8%), slider (-2.9%), and cutter (-1.8%) while increasing the usage on his changeup (+2.1%), curveball (+6.4%), and sinker (+1.0%).

It's interesting to see such a bump in usage for his curveball, which makes sense because it's been highly effective, inducing a .203 xwOBA and a 35.4% whiff rate. If this can continue, it definitely raises Matthews' ceiling for strikeouts.

Combined with the slider that has a .261 xwOBA and a 35.7% whiff rate, Matthews has a pair of weapons to rack up strikeouts, making him a little more intriguing than someone like Quantrill.

The biggest problem here is that Matthews continues to allow a ton of hard contact, as highlighted by an 11.2% barrel rate, which ranks in the 5th percentile, per Baseball Savant. With that flaw, there's always going to be risk of a blowup start.

But with Matthews on a roll right now, he's definitely worth a look.

 

Grayson Rodriguez, Angels

7% Rostered (Yahoo)

Grayson Rodriguez was once considered the consensus top prospect in baseball. But after injuries and disappointing performances, he's no longer viewed as an intriguing option. After getting traded to the Angels for Taylor Ward, even less so.

But I'm here to show you that Grayson may be worth a look after his recent performance.

Looking at the season-long numbers won't inspire much confidence, as Grayson has a 6.41 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate in 66 innings.

However, his 4.57 SIERA is much lower than his 6.41 ERA, so he deserves better results than what we've seen so far.

The Angels' right-hander is coming off a strong outing against the Astros, where he went seven innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs with two walks and six strikeouts.

Grayson has now racked up 31 strikeouts in his last five starts, spanning 27 innings. Perhaps he can build off that strong outing in a tough matchup against the Astros, providing you with strikeout upside for the rest of the way.

Let's dive into his pitch mix to check under the hood:

Grayson relies on four pitches, primarily a four seamer (53.9%), followed by a changeup (23.9%), slider (11.5%), and curveball (10.6%). The Angels have gotten him to lean into his four seamer (+6.2%) and changeup (+2.9%) more, while reducing the usage on his slider (-4.3%) and curveball (-4.9%).

The four seamer hasn't been nearly effective as when we last saw him in 2024. It's gone from a 27.0% to 16.8% whiff rate and .320 to .382 xwOBA. The good news is that the velocity is still at 96.1 MPH, so maybe this is just the case of a pitcher needing time to find his groove after such an extended absence.

On a positive note, you have to like how both his changeup (36.6% whiff rate) and slider (35.7% whiff rate) have been major weapons for him. Having two pitches with 35+% whiff rates gives him a lot of strikeout upside.

While we can expect some volatility with limited opportunities for wins, it's not a bad idea to give Grayson a shot to see if he gets in a groove. We've seen it with his teammate, George Klassen, so we can't underestimate good stuff when it comes to fantasy value.

I'd pick up Grayson to see where he goes, especially if you're in a deeper league.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 8/25
Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/25/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/25



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NFL

New Study Reveals That at Least 25% of NFL Players in Sample Had CTE at Time of Death
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Golden State Warriors

Brandon Williams Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
Sam Burns

Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship
Cameron Young

Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
CFB

Arch Manning Criticized by Steve Sarkisian After Team Scrimmage
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
Deshaun Watson

Browns Naming Deshaun Watson as Starting Quarterback
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
CFB

Michael Van Buren Named USF's QB1
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
CFB

Dylan Lonergan Wins Rutgers' Quarterback Job
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
CFB

Faizon Brandon Officially Named Tennessee's Starting Quarterback
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Ankle Sprain
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Christian McCaffrey

Absence Part of the Plan
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Malik Nabers

Could Shed No-Contact Jersey This Week
CFB

KJ Jackson Beats out AJ Hill in Arkansas QB Competition
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury in Practice
CFB

South Carolina Hopeful Jacarrius Peak Can Return in Week 3
CFB

USC's Jahkeem Stewart Expected to Miss Three Games
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright Set to Join LSU Program After Being Waived by Browns
CFB

Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter Viewed as Arizona's Top Wideouts
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Christian McCaffrey

Back on Practice Field
George Kittle

Activated From PUP List
CFB

UCLA Adds Impact Linebacker Trent Hendrick
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Patrick Mahomes

Extremely Confident He Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 8/25
Fantasy Baseball Closer Breakout Candidates
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/25/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/25