August 25, 2026

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 22 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We're in the sprint to the finish line now, and finding saves, ratio controls, and strikeouts are vitally important to your team. The goal of this piece is to find some guys who can help your roster right now. I feel those listed below can help your squad depending on your needs.

Things are often in flux in many bullpens at this stage of the season, and this year is no exception. Several former closers are back or on their way back, which will add intrigue to where we get those precious last few saves we need down the stretch.

The most important thing to remember is to keep your finger on the pulse. Stay active in managing your roster and staying informed about what is happening in your leagues. Let the football preparation wait; we have championships hanging in the balance.

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Rico Garcia, Baltimore Orioles

Garcia has pitched himself back into the closer mix in Baltimore. He has the only save earned over the last week. This figures to be a committee until the returns of Felix Bautista, who just started a rehab assignment, and Ryan Helsley, who is throwing but at least a week away from mound work.

Yennier Cano has not pitched in a week as of our deadline for this piece, and Andrew Kittredge twice over the same period, earning a hold. Helsley has eight saves, while Garcia and Kittredge share the lead of healthy players with six saves each. Garcia has added 15 holds, a 3.43 ERA, and a 26.4% K%.

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have been looking for pitching all year, and they moved Smith, their number one pick from 2024, into the bullpen at Triple-A to prepare him to help the major league roster in August. And that he has: six outings, nabbing two wins, a hold, and posting a 1.13 ERA and whopping 41.9% K%.

Smith does this primarily with a fastball and slider, and he mixes in a nasty cutter to right-handed hitters. Manager Will Venable has been using him in higher-leverage situations, including Sunday, when he struck out three New York Mets in two innings of work in a tie game.

It could be interesting to watch his usage down the stretch, and given the way arms get used in this bullpen currently, Smith could be a source of saves, holds, and strikeouts. Walks are a concern. See the box below to see Smith's entire package thus far.

Nate Pearson, Kansas City Royals

I am calling this a co-closer situation, but one in which I cannot fully read the tea leaves. It could be that the team will alternate chances, as they seem to have been doing these past weeks. But Pearson has simply pitched better than Steven Cruz, who has a 4.17 ERA despite his five saves.

Pearson has been excellent since landing in Kansas City. Look at his numbers below since the All-Star break. He has earned a save and a hold over the last week, and despite a lower-than-average strikeout rate, has posted a 2.48 ERA, three saves, and three holds. He could win the job outright.

Chase Silseth, Texas Rangers

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, Silseth has worked his way from middle relief into leverage work for Texas. He has two holds over the last week (13 on the season) and has the strikeout percentage up to 26.7%. He and Jakob Junis get the ball effectively to closer Jacob Latz.

Dylan Lee and Didier Fuentes, Atlanta Braves

Both Lee and Fuentes have been tremendous for a deep Atlanta bullpen working behind closer Raisel Iglesias. They are usually used in tandem, with one getting the seventh and one the eighth. Lee has a remarkable 30 holds, and Fuentes, who came on later in the season, has 14. Fuentes has two saves.

Lee has posted a 2.15 ERA and a 33.2% K%, while Fuentes has a 2.51 ERA and a 31.8% K%. There have been some concerns regarding the fading velocity of Iglesias, and should he falter, either one of these guys could get save chances down the stretch.

Justin Martinez, Arizona Diamondbacks

I would argue that Martinez is back in the closer mix in Arizona despite making only one appearance in the last week. The committee appears to be led by lefty Brandyn Garcia right now, but Kevin Ginkel came on Sunday to earn his second save of the season.

Arizona is 69-63 and in the playoff mix, and if they are going to continue to stay in the hunt, they need a healthy Martinez to lead their bullpen. Let's watch his usage this week, but he should be picked up in leagues where he is available, which is most leagues.

Luis Mey, Cincinnati Reds

Mey has always intrigued me, as I wrote about him here last week. Yes, he blew a save on Sunday, but his 35.9% K% catches the eye. As an astute reader pointed out last week, so does his walk ratio: a whopping 15.2%. He has three holds on the season.

While I am aware that Emilio Pagan is their closer at this time, Mey finds himself as a setup option with the recently activated Tony Santillan. He should get some runway here. Mey could end up getting some chances to close games this year.

Bradgley Rodriguez, San Diego Padres

Rodriguez kind of came out of nowhere this season to claim a setup job after an injury to Jason Adam. In 57 innings, he has three wins, a save, 10 holds, a 2.04 ERA, and a 26.1% K%. Mason Miller is obviously the closer, but should something happen, Rodriguez would be the top candidate to close.

Look below at his Statcast data; what's not to like? Blood red color everywhere you look for Rodriguez. And he is on the waiver wire in most leagues, and could provide ratio help and strikeouts for your fantasy team rather than carrying a bad sixth starter.

Bullpens and Saves Quick Hits

Baltimore Orioles

This bullpen fascinates me. They could get both Felix Bautista and Ryan Helsley back before the end of the season, but right now, this is a committee, as listed prior in this article. I think Andrew Kittredge is the best bet most nights, but who knows now. I will watch it this week.

Chicago White Sox

It always surprises me that a team in first place does not have a set closer. Grant Taylor could get the chance most of the time, and he has seven saves on the season. But lefties Sean Newcomb (four saves) and Bryan Hudson (five saves) are also in the mix. I expect Taylor to close most nights.

Seattle Mariners

Andres Munoz continues his topsy-turvy season in Seattle. He earned his 23rd save last week, then blew a save on Friday night in a game the Mariners eventually won. The 4.37 ERA is sickly, but the 37.7% K% gives some relief there. Jose A. Ferrer and Eduard Bazardi continue fine seasons in setup roles.

Chicago Cubs

What is going to happen here with the return of Daniel Palencia? I stand by the unpopular opinion I expressed last week: that Jacob Webb will remain the closer for now and Palencia will be in a setup role or stopper role like he was at the end of last year. Time will tell!

Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week we suggested this was a co-closer situation, and then the Dodgers put Edwin Diaz on the IL with a neck issue. It is Tanner Scott season again here, folks. And he responded with two saves over the last week, upping his total to 19, with a 2.24 ERA and a 32% K%. Grab him if he is free in your league.

Keep grinding! We are getting into mid-August already. Never give up on your fantasy team!

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