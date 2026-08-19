Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Edwin Diaz (neck) got a "best-case" prognosis from his doctor's visit on Wednesday, with his MRI exam coming back clean, per Jack Harris of The California Post. There were no other "findings" in his neck. Diaz will be shut down from throwing for "a couple days," according to Roberts, before the team sees how he is feeling from there. The Dodgers placed the struggling closer on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to inflammation in his neck, which the team believes may have been caused by a lower arm angle this year. Diaz also missed time in his first season in L.A. after having surgery to clean up loose bodies in his right elbow. Since coming off the IL for his elbow surgery, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican really struggled, posting a 12.91 ERA (6.86 FIP) with two losses, three saves, and three blown saves in nine appearances over 7 2/3 innings. Diaz has been a major bust in his first year with the Dodgers, but he might not require a lengthy IL stay this time around, and he is still rostered in 72% of Yahoo leagues. Until he returns, lefty Tanner Scott should resume primary closing duties for Roberts.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris