Jorge Polanco to Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery
Jorge Polanco (ankle) will have season-ending surgery on his ankle after the team placed him on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with left-ankle bursitis, according to Steve Gelbs of SNY. Polanco has been dealing with ankle bursitis basically all year and tried to play through it in his first year in Queens. The 33-year-old Dominican switch-hitter is just another one of the many disappointments for the Mets this year. In his first season with the team, Polanco ended up playing in only 37 games (145 plate appearances) while going 20-for-135 (.148) with two home runs, six RBI, seven runs scored, nine walks, and 36 strikeouts. He also dealt with Achilles issues early in the season. Polanco is under contract for one more year with the Mets in 2027 and will be owed $23 million. He can obviously be dropped in any redraft leagues where he was still being rostered.
Source: SNY - Steve Gelbs
Source: SNY - Steve Gelbs