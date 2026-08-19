Lazaro Montes a Prime Stash Option for Power Upside
Lazaro Montes is fitting in just fine at Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .279/.361/.581 with 10 home runs in just 33 games for the Rainiers. His 35 home runs, spread across two levels, are the second-most in the minors this season. Although there is a lot of swing-and-miss in his profile, solid walk rates (10.1 percent at Triple-A) and prodigious power make up for it, with his average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate all coming in at 93rd percentile or better at Triple-A. There is a decent chance the left-handed slugger makes his MLB debut in the coming weeks, and he may end up being a drain on batting average in the majors, the home run upside could be worth the risk for managers who can absorb the hit. The 21-year-old is one of the better stash options for power on the waiver wire for the stretch run.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com