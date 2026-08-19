Kyle Leahy Emerging as a Must-Roster Starting Pitcher
Kyle Leahy notched his 10th win of 2026 on Tuesday, throwing five scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his team's 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Across 122 1/3 innings (24 starts) this season, the 29-year-old has recorded a 10-4 record with a 3.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts. Leahy has been particularly hot of late, as he's logged wins in each of his last three outings and has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since June 17. The right-hander generates a lot of ground balls, which can lead to a higher batting average on balls in play and an elevated WHIP. However, he's difficult to barrel up (0.88 HR/9) and has allowed a solid 6.8% walk rate. In his last 36 innings pitched, Leahy has walked just two batters. Particularly given his pitcher-friendly home environment in St. Louis, Leahy should be viewed as a priority waiver wire candidate in any league where he remains available.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com