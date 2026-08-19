TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
TyTy Washington Jr. is in advanced talks with ASVEL Villeurbanne, according to BasketNews. The 2022 first-round pick has struggled to carve out a steady NBA role, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in 9.4 minutes across 74 games with the Rockets, Bucks, Suns and Clippers. His stronger production has come in the G-League, where he averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent from three last season. A deal would send Washington to Tony Parker's ASVEL squad ahead of Parker's first EuroLeague season as head coach. Unless talks fall through and he resurfaces in an NBA camp, Washington remains off fantasy radars.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews