Keenan Allen Signs with Colts
Keenan Allen to a one-year, $8.32 million contract. Allen spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers, totaling 151 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last 32 games. The veteran receiver will spend his 14th season in Indianapolis alongside quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a strong season before tearing his Achilles in Week 14. The team's wide receiver room was desperate for another playmaker, with Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, who is currently on the PUP list and uncertain to return in Week 1. While all three receivers will compete for targets and negatively affect each other from a fantasy perspective, Allen and Downs should have strong roles if Pierce misses time. The newly acquired receiver should be ranked around the WR50-WR60 range, while Pierce and Downs likely drop down fantasy boards with Allen's addition.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz