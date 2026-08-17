Jameson Williams Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Jameson Williams (shoulder) is dealing with a minor shoulder injury in training camp, according to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. Head coach Dan Campbell said it is nothing serious. Expect the Lions to play it safe with Williams, who is a big part of their passing game. The 25-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2022 from Ohio State had his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 and the second year in a row with seven touchdown receptions. Williams had a career-high 1,117 yards on a career-high 65 receptions (102 targets) in 17 games played. It is unclear if the Lions will feel safe running Williams out there with the starters for this Saturday's preseason tilt against the Washington Commanders, but his shoulder injury shouldn't impact his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September. A healthy tight end Sam LaPorta and a bigger role for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa are looming obstacles to Williams potentially coming up short of expectations in 2026. Target him as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex with boom/bust big-play abilities at the receiver position.
Source: DetroitLions.com - Tim Twentyman
Source: DetroitLions.com - Tim Twentyman