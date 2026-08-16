Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Patrick Beverley has signed with Boulazac Basket Dordogne of France's Betclic Elite for the 2026-27 season, the club announced Friday. The 38-year-old spent last season with PAOK Thessaloniki, averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in eight Greek League regular-season games before adding 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across nine FIBA Europe Cup contests. Beverley logged 666 regular-season NBA games before heading overseas, averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while earning three All-Defensive Team selections. This is just a late-career European stop, leaving him far outside the NBA fantasy picture.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews