Geno Smith Won't Play in Preseason Opener Due to Foot Soreness
Geno Smith (foot) will not play in the team's preseason opener on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to foot soreness, a source told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Jets are not concerned about the injury, though, and if it were a regular-season game, Smith would be a go. Depending on how Smith recovers in the next week, he could be active for the second preseason contest next Friday, Aug. 21, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the 35-year-old now sitting out on Friday, rookie Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe will split the reps under center for the Jets. Smith flopped last year in his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-high 17 interceptions in 15 starts while being benched late in the year. He has more intriguing offensive weapons to work with in New York than he did in Vegas, but at best, Smith will probably be no better than a potential QB2 bounce-back candidate in superflex fantasy formats.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo