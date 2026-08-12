Alex Bregman has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Alex Bregman came to play on Wednesday on the road against the Washington Nationals, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three home runs, a career-high seven RBI, and two walks to boost his season average to .256 and his OPS to .759. It was the first three-homer game of Bregman's career and his second multi-homer performance of the 2026 season. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star has mostly been mediocre offensively for the Cubbies this year in his first season with the team, as he entered Wednesday's contest with a .251/.341/.388 slash line, a career-low .729 OPS, 13 home runs, 54 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 117 games across 537 plate appearances. Bregman is heating up since the start of August, though, as he's now sporting a 1.123 OPS with five home runs and 14 RBI in just 11 games played. His underlying batted-ball metrics don't exactly point to a massive turnaround before the season's end, but fantasy managers should definitely be riding his current hot streak at the dish.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com