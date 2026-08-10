Christopher Bell Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa

Aug 10, 2026, 11:11 AM ET
Christopher Bell started out slowly in the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, but went on to become one of the main contenders for the race win on Sunday. Bell started 22nd and spent the entire first stage making up positions on the track. At the end of the first stage, Bell made it up to seventh and scored four stage points. In the second stage, Bell's team made a call to stay off of pit road during a lap 140 caution while all other drivers went to pit road, leaving him with the lead on the restart. With no further cautions until the end of the stage, Bell went on to win the second stage. In the final stage, Bell started out third after pit stops and then returned to the lead midway through the stage after passing Ryan Blaney. Bell maintained the lead until having his final pit stop on lap 291, but lost the lead to his teammate Ty Gibbs in the cycle of pit stops. The No. 20 Toyota driver spent the rest of the race chasing down Gibbs for the win, but fell short of passing him in the closing laps, leaving Bell to finish in second for the seventh time this season. Although he missed out on winning, Bell's strong performance moves him up to sixth in the Cup Series standings after 23 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com