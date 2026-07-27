Joey Logano Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Jul 27, 2026, 1:46 PM ET
Team Penske's Joey Logano finished in third after a hard-fought day in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Logano began the race from the 19th position and was stuck in the middle of the pack through the first and second stages of the race. The No. 22 Ford driver placed 16th at the end of both stages as he struggled to gain positions. In the final stage, Logano's team executed pit stops well and gained positions on pit road, setting him up to run in the top five through the rest of the race. In the race's final restart, Logano pulled away from Denny Hamlin to reach third and then spent the rest of the race chasing down Corey Heim and Christopher Bell. Despite gaining time on both drivers, he could not pass either one in the closing laps and settled for third place. After finishing in the top five for back-to-back weeks for the first time this season, Logano moves up to 13th in the Cup Series standings after 22 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com