Kyle Shanahan Expected to be Ready for Season Opener

Jul 26, 2026, 12:05 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Sunday that he doesn't think head coach Kyle Shanahan's injuries suffered in a recent car accident will prevent him from coaching the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. "That's not what we're anticipating," Lynch said. "That's not what I've heard from the doctors. But just like we talked about with players, the timeline kind of takes care of itself. He's got to meet certain markers. But I think the expectation is that long before that he'll be better." Shanahan suffered a broken nose, three ribs, and his hand and needed more than 40 stitches in his face while also suffering a severe concussion on July 14 when his car collided with an SUV. He is recovering well but still has lingering concussion symptoms, according to Lynch. It will be a group effort to replace Shanahan early on in training camp, but assistant head coach Chris Foerster will assume some of his duties. Shanahan is heading into his 10th season with the team, which will tie him with Bill Walsh for the longest tenure by a head coach in franchise history.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter