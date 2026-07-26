Caleb Douglas Could Earn a Starting Role in Miami
Caleb Douglas has flown well beneath the fantasy radar to this point, even in what projects to be a wide-open receiver room. With Dolphins rookies having already reported for training camp, national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe believes Douglas could earn a starting role and become a necessary target for quarterback Malik Willis in an offense in search of playmakers outside of running back De'Von Achane. A more heralded third-round pick, fellow rookie Chris Bell is beginning the year on the non-football injury list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in November, while none of the veteran receivers on the roster has a 50-catch NFL campaign under their belt. With one of the lowest projected scoring offenses in the league, it's entirely possible that none of Miami's receivers rise to fantasy prominence in 2026, but at RotoBaller's WR107, Douglas has an obvious path to outperforming expectations as a rookie.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe