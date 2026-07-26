Improved Offensive Efficiency Could Hurt Ka'imi Fairbairn's Fantasy Prospects
Ka'imi Fairbairn led the NFL with 44 made field goals in 2025 despite missing two games with a quad injury, and his 12.9 standard fantasy points per game led the position, but changes to the Texans offense could hurt his value in 2026. The Texans scored touchdowns on only 45.9% of their red zone trips last season, better than only the Saints, Jets, and Chargers, but in trading for running back David Montgomery, they have acquired one of the league's most efficient red zone runners of the past three seasons. Since 2023, Montgomery has scored 29 rushing touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line, and his presence could drastically cut down on Fairbairn's scoring opportunities. With a field goal conversion percentage above 91% in three of the past four seasons, Fairbairn is still as reliable as they come, but with fewer projected chip shots, he could struggle to deliver upon his current ADP of K2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller