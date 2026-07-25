Shohei Ohtani Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani (knee) won't throw his scheduled bullpen session on Saturday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani has "kicked the can" on his bullpen session because his knee wasn't feeling 100 percent healthy. The Dodgers remain confident that Ohtani will pitch again this season. Given where they sit in the standings, the Dodgers have little incentive to push Ohtani back to the mound. The 31-year-old will continue to serve as the designated hitter, but it's unclear when he'll get back on the mound. Fantasy managers shouldn't be confident that they'll get much of anything from Ohtani as a pitcher down the stretch of the season.
Source: David Vassegh
Source: David Vassegh