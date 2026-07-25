Adley Rutschman Begins Throwing the Ball
Adley Rutschman (wrist) has started to make some progress on his road to return. Rutschman was able to throw on the field ahead of Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Braves. He has not started catching yet, so Rutschman still has some hurdles to jump before rejoining the O's lineup. He's eligible to come off the Injured List on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should check back in the middle of next week for another update on his status.
Source: Matt Weyrich
Source: Matt Weyrich