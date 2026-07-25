Karson Milbrandt Struggling To Find Consistency at Triple-A
Karson Milbrandt has flashed his potential in his age 22 season, but has struggled with his control since joining Triple-A Jacksonville. In 27 innings pitched for Jacksonville, Milbrandt has walked 24 batters and has allowed 17 earned runs. It's been a bit of a struggle for Milbrandt to find the form he showed at Double-A Pensacola, but he is still ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins' system. At Pensacola, Milbrandt was 4-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 47 innings. The strikeout rate was a product of his potential but Milbrandt hasn't found that same rate at Jacksonville. Milbrandt is worth looking at in dynasty leagues but might be best left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues as he works through some of his struggles.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball