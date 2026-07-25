Tarik Skubal Boosts Trade Value With 12-Strikeout Performance
Tarik Skubal was in Cy Young form in Friday's 2-1 narrow win over the division-rival Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, allowing just one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out a season-high 12 hitters in 7 1/3 innings to pick up his seventh win of the year and lower his season ERA to 2.70. It was the 29-year-old southpaw's eighth quality start of the year. Skubal now sits at 7-5 on the 2026 campaign with a 0.92 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 90 innings over his 15 starts. The former ninth-rounder in 2018 out of Seattle University has bounced back nicely after having a minimally invasive procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow in the first half of the season. The two-time Cy Young winner has been at his best of late with a 1.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 35:5 K:BB in 24 1/3 frames over his four starts in July as he bolsters his trade value with the early August deadline quickly approaching. Any MLB team that acquires Skubal is going to fork over a king's ransom for one of the most dominant arms over the last couple of seasons.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com