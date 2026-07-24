Sam Antonacci's Five-Category Value Makes Him a Must-Add
Sam Antonacci has already made himself useful across all five standard fantasy categories. He is batting .278/.370/.408 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 52 runs, and 13 stolen bases through 284 at-bats. The power is not a carrying tool, but it does not have to be when Antonacci is reaching base, running, and scoring this often. His .287 expected average and 15.5% strikeout rate also support the batting-average contribution. Antonacci has continued to lead off while moving between second base and left field, and Yahoo eligibility at second base, third base, and outfield makes him easy to fit into a fantasy lineup. He is still sitting on the waiver wire in 54% of Yahoo leagues. RotoBaller ranks him 27th among its current waiver options and recommends him for leagues of 10 teams or deeper. Antonacci should be treated as a must-add wherever his blend of average, speed, runs, and positional flexibility is still available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller