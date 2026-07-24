Yohandy Morales Racking Up Power Numbers at Triple-A Rochester
Yohandy Morales continues to hit for power at Triple-A Rochester and is making a case for a potential promotion. The No. 26 overall prospect for the Nationals, Morales has been consistently producing all season at Triple-A with 21 homers, 62 RBI, and 66 runs scored with a .294 batting average. The numbers beg the question if Morales deserves a shot with the Nationals, a team with a lineup loaded with young talent. Morales was a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and his 55-grade power makes him an option as he can play either corner infield position. Morales could be worth a look in deep leagues as a sleeper stash, as his power bat would be a welcome addition to a deep Washington lineup at the big-league level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball