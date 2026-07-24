TJ Rumfield a High-Floor Batting-Average Asset to Target on the Waiver Wire
TJ Rumfield has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .297/.381/.476 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI, and 45 runs scored across 409 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are underwhelming, as he's logged just a 5.3% barrel rate and a 28.2% hard-hit rate. However, Rumfield has struck out in just 14.2% of his plate appearances on the year. Between his propensity to put the ball in play and his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, Rumfield profiles as one of the safer sources of batting average and run production available to fantasy managers on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller