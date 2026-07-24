Parker Messick a Must-Start Pitcher Amidst Breakout Campaign
Parker Messick has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season so far. Across 117 2/3 innings (20 starts), the 25-year-old has recorded an 8-5 record with a 2.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts. Messick has been particularly effective so far in July, allowing one earned run or fewer in all three of his starts this month. With an average fastball velocity of 93.9 miles per hour and a 24.8% strikeout rate, Messick may not have true fantasy SP1 upside. However, he does an excellent job of limiting hard contact. Opposing batters have posted just a 5.4% barrel rate against Messick, and he's allowed 0.84 HR/9. The young left-hander may be in for some slight regression in the second half of the season, but he profiles as a clear must-start pitcher for fantasy managers going forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller